Addisyn Nadine "Addie" Harris
August 27, 2017 - November 20, 2020
MARION, Va.
Addisyn Nadine "Addie" Harris, age 3, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Addie was born on August 27, 2017, in Wythe County, Va. She was full of life and love for her parents and family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jakie Harley; siblings, Ethan Chase Harley, Jeremih Harley, Trent Harley and Baby Dak; and aunt, Christy Pennington.
Addie is survived by her father, Dakota Alan Harris; sister, Adrian Harley; grandparents, Nancy and Rocky Harris, and Lisa Harley; uncles and aunts, Brandon Harley, Ryan Harley, Brent Myers, Brittney Harley, Sydnie Myers, Kori Harley, Morgan Harley, and Toshia Pennington; and cousins, Blake, Wyatt, Jarrahlynn, Riley, Michael, Kolton, Malik, Atticus, Jordyn, Charlotte, Avery, Aquilla, Caitlyn, Alisha, Breonna, Jaylyn, Zackary, Cheyenne, Abby and McKenzie.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 12 noon at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Burial will follow at Round Hill Cemetery, Marion, Va. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
To share memories of Addisyn Nadine "Addie" Harris, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
.
Care for Addie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.