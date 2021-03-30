Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Agnes Irvin Pennington
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Agnes Irvin Pennington

April 15, 1945 - March 28, 2021

MARION, Va.

Agnes Yvonne Irvin Pennington, 75, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 15, 1945, in Cedar Springs, Va., a daughter of the late Frances Irvin Bennett.

On January 17, 1961, she married Vinton Ray Pennington, who passed away on July 25, 2002. She was of the Baptist faith. She worked at Brunswick Corporation, Marion Composites and retired from General Dynamics in 2007.

Survivors include three children, Jeannie Hunt and husband, Ken, of Marion, Va., David Allen Pennington of Marion, Va., and Bev Stradinger and husband, Lynn, of Isabel, S.D.; a sister, Mary "Sissy" Anderson of Sugar Grove, Va.; two brothers, David Irvin of Marion, Va., and Roy Bennett Jr. of Cookeville, Tenn.; three granddaughters, Heather Sturgill of Richmond, Va., Amanda Bradley of Chilhowie, Va., and Amy Bridges of Isabel, S.D.; 12 great-grandchildren, Shelby, Jacob, Jaden, James, Abagail, Alalya, Gabe, Jayla, Ava, Jayce, Abel, and Jaxen; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Pennington and Jim Pennington. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Bennett and a sister, Martha Umberger and her husband, Johnny.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Chuck Harrell and Pastor David Hodges officiating. The service will be live streamed via Bradley's Funeral Home Facebook. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at South Fork Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for the funeral procession. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or https://www.alz.org/cwva/donate. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Pennington family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Mar
31
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Apr
1
Service
10:30a.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Apr
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
South Fork Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
13 Entries
Jeannie, Allan, and Bev, I am so sorry to hear about your Mom’s passing. I worked with her many years at Brunswick and General Dynamics. She was a fantastic lady who made the world a better place. You all will be in our prayers.

Greg Barton
Greg Barton
Friend
April 5, 2021
I'm sorry to hear about sweet Agnes. I loved her. Her and I became buddies at Dominion when she was there. I was the house keeper at that time. I never missed goin and seeing her when I worked . I gave her an angel bear and she loved it Big smile out of her. Earth angel in heaven now. She earned those wings! To the family I will keep you in my prayers.
Tammy Redmond
April 3, 2021
Beverly my thoughts and prayers are with you.
So sorry for your loss.
Penny
March 31, 2021
We use to visit Aunt Francis and Uncle Bob frequently. Martha and Agnes were teenagers. Sissy, Junior and Jimmy were playmates. This family has suffered great grief this year (Aunt Frances, Martha and Agnes). God's blessings to you. Jeanne, I am sorry for your loss. A grandmother is hard but loosing a Mom is a grief that doesn't go away. Grateful that God promised to bless those that mourn. And today, Agnes' soul is clear of thought and free of Alzheimer's and the long goodbye for those here on earth has ended. I am sorry for this great loss.
Debbie Coley
Family
March 31, 2021
Love you, Grandma!
Amanda Bradley
Family
March 31, 2021
Jeannie, I am so sorry about your Mom , but one thing I have thought about since learning of her passing is that you and Ken gave her the very best care and the great thing is having her at your home until the end.....she was a fine lady and sure will be missed. You and your family are in our thoughts and Prayers. Love you,
Evelyn Taylor
Friend
March 30, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Muncy Family
Neighbor
March 30, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Heaven now has another Angel watching over all of you.
Diana Griffin
Friend
March 30, 2021
Jeannie I am so sorry for your loss know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Janet Wright
Friend
March 30, 2021
I’m so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you all.
Judy Olinger
Friend
March 29, 2021
Dear Jeannie and family, we are so sorry for your loss. Agnes was always such a fine lady. You are all in our thoughts and prayers
Helen and Glen Vernon
Friend
March 29, 2021
Sending my condolences and pray that God will bless your family in this time of sorrow.
Judie VanHoy
Neighbor
March 29, 2021
Love, hugs and prayers.
Seth, Brandi, Mattie and Maverick Heath
Friend
March 29, 2021
