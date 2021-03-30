We use to visit Aunt Francis and Uncle Bob frequently. Martha and Agnes were teenagers. Sissy, Junior and Jimmy were playmates. This family has suffered great grief this year (Aunt Frances, Martha and Agnes). God's blessings to you. Jeanne, I am sorry for your loss. A grandmother is hard but loosing a Mom is a grief that doesn't go away. Grateful that God promised to bless those that mourn. And today, Agnes' soul is clear of thought and free of Alzheimer's and the long goodbye for those here on earth has ended. I am sorry for this great loss.

Debbie Coley Family March 31, 2021