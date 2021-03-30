Agnes Irvin Pennington
April 15, 1945 - March 28, 2021
MARION, Va.
Agnes Yvonne Irvin Pennington, 75, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 15, 1945, in Cedar Springs, Va., a daughter of the late Frances Irvin Bennett.
On January 17, 1961, she married Vinton Ray Pennington, who passed away on July 25, 2002. She was of the Baptist faith. She worked at Brunswick Corporation, Marion Composites and retired from General Dynamics in 2007.
Survivors include three children, Jeannie Hunt and husband, Ken, of Marion, Va., David Allen Pennington of Marion, Va., and Bev Stradinger and husband, Lynn, of Isabel, S.D.; a sister, Mary "Sissy" Anderson of Sugar Grove, Va.; two brothers, David Irvin of Marion, Va., and Roy Bennett Jr. of Cookeville, Tenn.; three granddaughters, Heather Sturgill of Richmond, Va., Amanda Bradley of Chilhowie, Va., and Amy Bridges of Isabel, S.D.; 12 great-grandchildren, Shelby, Jacob, Jaden, James, Abagail, Alalya, Gabe, Jayla, Ava, Jayce, Abel, and Jaxen; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Pennington and Jim Pennington. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Bennett and a sister, Martha Umberger and her husband, Johnny.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Chuck Harrell and Pastor David Hodges officiating. The service will be live streamed via Bradley's Funeral Home Facebook. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at South Fork Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for the funeral procession. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or https://www.alz.org/cwva/donate
. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Pennington family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 30, 2021.