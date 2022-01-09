Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albert Walker Keen
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
Albert Walker Keen

April 5, 1935 - January 7, 2022

MARION, Va.

Albert Walker Keen, age 86, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at his home.

Walker was a good man who was easy going, hardworking and kind. For about 60 years, he was the owner of Keen's Plumbing and Heating. Walker took care of many people in his community. He believed a day without work was not worth living. Walker loved the Lord, his family, fishing, heat pumps and his cows. His easy going way and never get in a hurry white van will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Mary Keen; sister, Louise Hale and brother, Clyde Keen.

Walker is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bonnie Keen; daughter, Teresa Hash and husband, Don of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Edith Wilburn of Raleigh, N.C.; brothers, Charlie Keen and wife, Linda of Chilhowie, Va., Berkley Keen and wife, Deborah of Abingdon, Va.; three grandchildren, Cody and Heather Hash of Harrisburg Pa., Miranda and Jake Hayes of Abingdon, Va., Chasity and Ryan Hall of Blacksburg Va., five great-grandchildren, Ford, Lyndon, Laurel, August, Dow; and lots of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday January 10, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor George Jesse officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Marion, Va.

To share memories of Albert Walker Keen, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Walker's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street Box 427, Marion, VA
Jan
10
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street Box 427, Marion, VA
Jan
11
Burial
11:00a.m.
Rose Lawn Cemetery
Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Seaver Brown Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I´m so saddened to learn of Mr. Keen´s passing. He was a really kind man and and my late husband thought a lot of him. I will be praying for the family.
Nancy Fields
Friend
January 10, 2022
Bonnie and family, so sorry for your loss, Walker was a fine man and will be missed by the community. He was always kind and polite and tried to help everyone. My thoughts and prayers are with you all .
Wanda Owens
Friend
January 10, 2022
Walker was a trusted and devoted friend for many years. He serviced and installed our heat pumps with care. His knowledge and expertise will be sorely missed, as well as listening to him share his stories while he worked. I will miss seeing the white van pull up in the driveway - and I will miss my friend.
Janet and Randy Lester
January 9, 2022
Remembering Walker and his kindness ..... prayers for the family .
Judy Sherwood Leonard
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results