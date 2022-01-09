Albert Walker Keen
April 5, 1935 - January 7, 2022
MARION, Va.
Albert Walker Keen, age 86, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at his home.
Walker was a good man who was easy going, hardworking and kind. For about 60 years, he was the owner of Keen's Plumbing and Heating. Walker took care of many people in his community. He believed a day without work was not worth living. Walker loved the Lord, his family, fishing, heat pumps and his cows. His easy going way and never get in a hurry white van will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Mary Keen; sister, Louise Hale and brother, Clyde Keen.
Walker is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bonnie Keen; daughter, Teresa Hash and husband, Don of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Edith Wilburn of Raleigh, N.C.; brothers, Charlie Keen and wife, Linda of Chilhowie, Va., Berkley Keen and wife, Deborah of Abingdon, Va.; three grandchildren, Cody and Heather Hash of Harrisburg Pa., Miranda and Jake Hayes of Abingdon, Va., Chasity and Ryan Hall of Blacksburg Va., five great-grandchildren, Ford, Lyndon, Laurel, August, Dow; and lots of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday January 10, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor George Jesse officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Marion, Va.
. Care for Walker's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.