Alfred Wayne "Pete" Cole
April 10, 1945 - March 10, 2021
Alfred Wayne "Pete" Cole, 75, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at The Water of Roan Highlands, Roan Mountain, Tenn.
He was born on April 4, 1945, in Bristol, Tenn. He resided in Bristol, Va., most of his life. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. He is retired from the United States Postal Service. Pete was proud to be a Master Mason and was a member of the York Lodge of Abingdon, Va., as well as a member of the Shriners at Jericho Shrine Center of Kingsport, Tenn. Pete proudly served as Commander of the Jericho Legion of Honor in 2010.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Cole and Evelyn Leonard Cole; two uncles, Clifford Cole and Will Cole; one aunt, Hester Cole Thomas; and one son, Kristopher Cole.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Marie Hale Cole; daughter, Marisa Miller (Eddie); granddaughter, Ariana Hill of Bristol, Tenn.; grandsons, Grayson Cole and Luke Cole of Elizabeth City, N.C.; brothers and sisters, Virginia Wright (Forrest)(D) of Bristol, Tenn., Sally VanHoy (Ed)(D) of Bristol, Va., Peggy VanHoy (George) of Bristol, Va., Luther Cole (Bernice)(D) of Big Rock, Tenn., William Cole (Vada) of Bristol, Va., Gladys Baijot (Jerry)(D) of Bristol, Va., and Hal Cole (Pam) of Bluff City, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.
Pete loved spending time with friends and family, he loved hunting and fishing with his brothers and nephews, but nothing was dearer to him than family gatherings when everyone could spend time together eating and laughing. A special thanks to all who have called, messaged, sent cards and prayed for Pete and his Family. A special thank you to all the staff at The Waters of Roan Highlands for all of the excellent care and love provided to Pete in his stay there.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:55 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Chaplain Todd Monroe officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home. Tenn. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services by 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Mr. Cole and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201, (276) 669-6141.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.