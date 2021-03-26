Alfred Aldan Gilbert
April 20, 1935 - March 23, 2021
Alfred Aldan Gilbert, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Alfred was born on April 20, 1935, in Castlewood, Va., to the late Joseph Harvey & Carrie Dell (Meade) Gilbert.
In addition to his parents, Alfred was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Elizabeth (Rust) Gilbert; two sons, Michael Gilbert and wife, Tracey and David Gilbert and wife, Kathleen; three daughters, Carrie Jane Heath and husband, Randy, Teresa Anne Kath and husband, David, and Deborah Jo Loveall and husband, Daniel; five grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will greet guests and share memories on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street Bristol, VA 24201. Committal services and entombment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to St Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.at Jude.org
; 800-805-5856.
Online condolences may be made to the Gilbert family at www.blevinscares.com
. Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Gilbert family.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 26, 2021.