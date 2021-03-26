Menu
Alfred Aldan Gilbert
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street
Bristol, VA
Alfred Aldan Gilbert

April 20, 1935 - March 23, 2021

Alfred Aldan Gilbert, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Alfred was born on April 20, 1935, in Castlewood, Va., to the late Joseph Harvey & Carrie Dell (Meade) Gilbert.

In addition to his parents, Alfred was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Elizabeth (Rust) Gilbert; two sons, Michael Gilbert and wife, Tracey and David Gilbert and wife, Kathleen; three daughters, Carrie Jane Heath and husband, Randy, Teresa Anne Kath and husband, David, and Deborah Jo Loveall and husband, Daniel; five grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will greet guests and share memories on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street Bristol, VA 24201. Committal services and entombment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.at Jude.org; 800-805-5856.

Online condolences may be made to the Gilbert family at www.blevinscares.com. Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Gilbert family.

Blevins Funeral Home

417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA
Mar
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
839 Bluff City Highway, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Blevins Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry! My deepest sympathy and prayers to the entire family.
Chuck price
March 26, 2021
