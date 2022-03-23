Alice Elvera Barker



March 4, 1928 - March 20, 2022



Alice Elvera Barker, age 94, widow of William B. Barker Jr., of Maryville, formerly of Madisonville, Bristol, Va. and Castlewood, Va., passed away at 12:31 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Brookdale Sandy Springs, Maryville. She was a member of Monte Vista Baptist Church, Maryville. She was preceded in death by parents, T.R. and Stella Hale Grizzle; and brothers, James (Jimmy) Grizzle, Howard Grizzle.



Survivors include a daughter, Susan Barker of Castlewood, Va.; sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Sue Ann Barker of Maryville, and David and Angela Barker of Suwannee, Ga.; granddaughters and spouses, Felicia Barker Hall and Adam Hall, Kristyn Barker Kidney, and Blake Kidney; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Reagan Hall, Kaleb and Liana Kidney, and several nieces and nephews.



Graveside services and interment will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Temple Hill Memorial Gardens, Castlewood, Va.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Monte Vista Baptist Church Missions, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Rd., Maryville, TN 37803. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.



Biereley Hale Funeral Home



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 23, 2022.