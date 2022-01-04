Alice Anne Gilbert
May 14, 1934 - January 2, 2022
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Alice Anne Gilbert, age 87, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at her home.
Anne was born to the late George and Hazel Kilby Griffith in Grayson County, Va. In 2008, she married the love of her life, Dewey G. McThenia. Anne was an ardent supporter of traditional old-time music. She was a judge for several years at the Galax Fiddler's Convention. She was also the author of definitive liner notes for several artists on the County label; and wrote bios of musicians and performers at the Smyth County Jam which appeared on the Jam's website. Anne often said that the highlight of her adventures in traditional music was being friends with the original Carter Family, and their children. Janette Carter, the daughter of Sara and A.P., held a special place in her heart. Anne donated her lifetime collection of old-time and bluegrass music and paraphernalia to Appalachian State University's W.L. Eury Appalachian Collection.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Bucky" Gilbert; and daughter, Sara Gilbert Dowdy.
Anne is survived by her daughter, Regina; husband, Dewey; Junior, Vicky, Karen and Penny.
At the family's request, services are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Anne's name to your favorite charity
, if you wish to do so.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 4, 2022.