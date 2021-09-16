Alice M. Hamill
Alice M. Hamill, 92, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn. Please visit the funeral home website.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Hamill and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2021.