Allie Mae Reaves
Jeffers Funeral Chapel
101 Graceland Ln
Afton, TN
Allie Mae Reaves

Allie Mae Reaves, 2 and a half week old of Greeneville, born on November 16, 2020, gained her angel wings on Friday, December 4, 2020. A tiny soul lost too soon. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her mother, Deanna Reaves and father, Dennis Childers; twin sister, Ava Reaves; two brothers, Noah and Davey Childers; grandparents, Daniel L. Reaves and Donna Roberts, Virgina and Wayman Hayes and Steve Childers; great-grandparents, Otis and Willie Roberts; aunts and uncles, Dustin L. and Richelle Reaves, Daniel W. and Ashleigh Reaves, and Casey and Matt Morelock; cousins, Calob, Cole, Isaiah, and Cory Reaves, Eli and Granger Reaves, Neyland, and Lankston Morelock, and Colt Kirkpatrick; great-uncle, Lynn Roberts; great-aunt, Jane Medcalf.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Richard and Allie Reaves; great uncle, Michael Reaves and great aunt, Cathy Reaves Sarmento.

The funeral service will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton. Interment will be in Cedar Grove United Methodist Cemetery with Minister Mark Ellison.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Jeffers Funeral Chapel
101 Graceland Ln, Afton, TN
Jeffers Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
