Allie Mae Reaves
Allie Mae Reaves, 2 and a half week old of Greeneville, born on November 16, 2020, gained her angel wings on Friday, December 4, 2020. A tiny soul lost too soon. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her mother, Deanna Reaves and father, Dennis Childers; twin sister, Ava Reaves; two brothers, Noah and Davey Childers; grandparents, Daniel L. Reaves and Donna Roberts, Virgina and Wayman Hayes and Steve Childers; great-grandparents, Otis and Willie Roberts; aunts and uncles, Dustin L. and Richelle Reaves, Daniel W. and Ashleigh Reaves, and Casey and Matt Morelock; cousins, Calob, Cole, Isaiah, and Cory Reaves, Eli and Granger Reaves, Neyland, and Lankston Morelock, and Colt Kirkpatrick; great-uncle, Lynn Roberts; great-aunt, Jane Medcalf.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Richard and Allie Reaves; great uncle, Michael Reaves and great aunt, Cathy Reaves Sarmento.
The funeral service will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Chapel in Afton. Interment will be in Cedar Grove United Methodist Cemetery with Minister Mark Ellison.
. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.