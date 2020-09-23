Allie Rose Hackworth
September 17, 2020 - September 17, 2020
Allie Rose Hackworth was born with her Angel wings on September 17, 2020, in Richlands, Virginia, with her loving parents at her side. She was the daughter of Ronald Seth and Kaitlyn Gwen Boggs Hackworth of Richlands, Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Arielle Kate Hackworth; maternal grandparents, Wayne and Shelly Boggs of Raven, Virginia; paternal grandparents, Travis and Angel Hackworth of Richlands, Virginia; and paternal great-grandparents, Roger and Brenda Boyd of Richlands, Virginia.
Burial will be private at Greenhills Memory Gardens. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
P.O. Box 1025
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 23, 2020.