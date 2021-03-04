Menu
Alma Lee "Toots" Brummitt
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Alma Lee "Toots" Brummitt

March 3, 2021

Alma Lee "Toots" Brummitt, age 81, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Archie and sister, Josephine Williams.

Toots is survived by her son, David Brummitt and wife, Anita, of Bristol, Tenn., and sister, Pat Chaffin.

Services will be private at Forrest Hills Memory Gardens.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook.

The family of Alma Lee "Toots" Brummitt is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Farris Funeral Service

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.
