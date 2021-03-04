Alma Lee "Toots" Brummitt
March 3, 2021
Alma Lee "Toots" Brummitt, age 81, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Archie and sister, Josephine Williams.
Toots is survived by her son, David Brummitt and wife, Anita, of Bristol, Tenn., and sister, Pat Chaffin.
Services will be private at Forrest Hills Memory Gardens.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.