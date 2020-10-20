Alma Irene Musick
January 10, 1939 - October 19, 2020
Alma Irene Musick, 81, of the Sandy Ridge section of Cleveland, Va., went home to meet her Heavenly Father, on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Born in Russell County, Va., on January 10, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Alvah Ferd and Mona Lee Stevens Crabtree. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, the Rev. Cecil Musick; brothers, Alvie, Asa, and A.F. Crabtree; sister, Annie B. Musick.
She is survived by her daughters, Helen Ray and husband, Mack of Lebanon, Sue Bundy and husband, Ben of Cedar Bluff, and Rita Slemp and husband, Stephen of Cleveland; son, the Rev. Leon Musick and wife, Janice of Lebanon; grandchildren, Tracy Dale (Mike), James Carter Sizemore (Crystal), Sarah Tilley (Kevin), Whitt Chaney (Stephanie), Bradly Ray (Allyson), Joshua Musick (Ashley), Jared Musick, Maggie Bundy and Rachel VanDyke (Josh); and great- grandchildren, Haleigh Tilley, Maliah Tilley (Devon), Grant Sizemore, Sydney Dale (Logan), Hunter Tilley, Grayden Sizemore, Bryson Chaney, Gavin Ray, Benjamin Chaney, Garret Ray, Jadah Greear, and Ethan Greear; brother, Carson Crabtree and wife, Vickie; sister, Darlene Ball.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Musick and the Rev. Jeff Kinder officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in the Crabtree Cemetery in Sandy Ridge. Those wishing to follow in the procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12 p.m.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Due to COVID-19, mask will be required and social distancing should be practiced.
Share condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com
.
Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 20, 2020.