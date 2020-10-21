Alma Irene Musick
January 10, 1939 - October 19, 2020
Alma Irene Musick, 81, of the Sandy Ridge, section of Cleveland, Va., went home to meet her Heavenly Father on Monday, October 19, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in the Crabtree Cemetery in Sandy Ridge. Those wishing to follow in the procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12 p.m.
Share condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com
.
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Virginia
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.