Alma Ruth Montgomery



December 31, 1927 - October 29, 2020



Ruth Cline Montgomery of Kingsport, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 29, 2020, she was 92.



Mrs. Montgomery was born on December 31, 1927, in Johnson City, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Loy C. and Charlotte "Lottie" Starnes Cline. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Robert H. Montgomery.



She was a graduate of Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University where she was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi. In 1952, she received her master's degree from the College of Business at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She taught business subjects at Dobyns-Bennett High School and Clinton High School in the 1950s. She was honored as ETSU's 1988 Outstanding Alumna and is a member of the College of Business Hall of Fame.



In 1972, she was elected to the Sullivan County Quarterly Court, now the Sullivan County Commission. During her 8 years on the Commission, she served as chair of the Executive Committee and the Sullivan County Youth Home. In 1980, she was elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives where she represented the Kingsport area for four terms. She served as assistant House minority leader. In 1988, she was elected to a term in the Tennessee Senate where she represented Sullivan County. While in the Senate, she served as secretary of the Health and Welfare committee and as a member of the Rules Committee and the Fiscal Review Committee. After her retirement from the General Assembly, Mrs. Montgomery was elected Mayor of the City of Kingsport. She served two terms and retired from public service in 1999.



She was active in her community, state, and nation. She served as president of the Auxiliary to the Tennessee Dental Association, and as national president of the Auxiliary to the American Dental Association. She also served as president of both the Kingsport and the Tennessee League of Women Voters. She was a past president of Kingsport Tomorrow and was a member of the first class of Leadership Kingsport. She was active in the Rotary Club of Kingsport and the Kingsport Garden Club. She was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.



Mrs. Montgomery is survived by her two sons, Judge Robert H. Montgomery Jr., and wife, Jamie, and their son, Andrew, and Dr. Randall C. Montgomery and wife, Amy, and their son, Alex, all of Kingsport, and several nieces and nephews. She treasured her caregivers Karen Robinson, Ida Dean and Peggy Jones, Lisa Perry, and Debi Camden.



Mrs. Montgomery will be interred at Monte Vista Memorial Park, Johnson City, after a family graveside service led by Dr. Wm. Randall Frye and The Rev. Jack P. Weikel officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 East Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660, or the Kingsport Public Library Foundation, 400 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.