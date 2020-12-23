Alonzo B. Wise
Alonzo B. Wise, 94, of Tiffin, Ohio, passed away at 9:10 p.m., on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Fostoria, Ohio.
Alonzo was born on October 29, 1926, to the late Elva and Mary (Clark) Wise. He married Margaret (Robinson) at the Piqua, Ky., Christian Church on August 26, 1951, and she survives.
Alonzo is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Wise of Tiffin; his four children, Joseph (Rebecca) Wise of Tiffin, Ohio, Maxine (Curtis) Cox of Nicholasville, Ky., Janice (Ron) Cox of Stamping Ground, Ky., and David (Cindy) Wise of Melbourne, Fla., nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Thelma Dunaway, Lynda Parks and Mary Alva Fox, all of Kentucky.
Alonzo attended Kentucky Christian College in Grayson, Ky., and Butler Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, Ind. While attending Kentucky Christian College he met his future wife, Margaret Robinson also a student there. Alonzo was a United States Army Veteran who returned from World War II and worked at the Kroger store and then the bank in his home town of Irvine, Ky. for three years. He then decided to train to be a minister. Alonzo ministered for over 60 years and served churches in Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Virginia. Alonzo retired here in Tiffin after serving over 25 years at First Christian Church. While serving at Tiffin, he provided leadership in the campaign to build the new church building at CR 19 and US 224. Alonzo was a member and Pastor Emeritus of First Christian Church, and also a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Amvets Post 48 in Tiffin.
In his leisure time he enjoyed gardening and listening to gospel music. Alonzo said he traveled to Israel and it was quite an experience. Alonzo said some of his accomplishments include helping with road reconstruction in Japan after World War II, pastoring numerous churches and pastoring the Tiffin First Christian Church through a building process. Alonzo said he was very proud of his family and his pastoral and military service.
Alonzo was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Wilbert and James Wise; and five sisters, Wavlene Dunaway, Opal Critchfield, Elfreeda Wickizer, Chrystal Ashcraft and Alene Wise.
Funeral services for Alonzo was held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Tiffin, Ohio, with the Rev. Douglas DeVos officiating. Visitation for family and friends was held Friday, December 11, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 2016 S. CR 19, Tiffin, Ohio. The family asked that all people attending visitation be required to wear a mask, socially distance, pay their respects, and leave without lingering. Burial followed the services on Saturday, at Fairmont cemetery.
The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, Ohio is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 23, 2020.