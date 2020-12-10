Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alva Mae Harman
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Alva Mae Harman

Alva Mae Harman, 88, of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Nannie Harman; husband, Coy Harmon; siblings, Juanita Harman, Jerry M. Harman Jr., and Marie H. Williams; and nephew, Dean A. Williams.

Alva Mae was a member of the Topeco Church of The Brethren, she worked at The Bank of Floyd for 40 plus years as a Book Keeper and she was a Fun Loving Aunt.

She is survived by her nieces, Annette W. King, Lynne H. Haskins (C.W.); nephew, Gregg Harman (Cathy); great niece, Stacie M. King; great-nephews, Chad King (Kay) and Mac Harman (Victoria); great-great-nieces, Callie Eanes and Emma King; and great-great-nephew, J.D. King.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Topeco Church of The Brethren with Pastor Ted Turner officiating. The interment followed at the Topeco Cemetery. The family received friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Maberry Funeral home.

Due to Covid 19, the family requests you wear a mask during services. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA
Dec
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Topeco Church of The Brethren
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Maberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
December 7, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results