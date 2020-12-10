Alva Mae Harman
Alva Mae Harman, 88, of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Nannie Harman; husband, Coy Harmon; siblings, Juanita Harman, Jerry M. Harman Jr., and Marie H. Williams; and nephew, Dean A. Williams.
Alva Mae was a member of the Topeco Church of The Brethren, she worked at The Bank of Floyd for 40 plus years as a Book Keeper and she was a Fun Loving Aunt.
She is survived by her nieces, Annette W. King, Lynne H. Haskins (C.W.); nephew, Gregg Harman (Cathy); great niece, Stacie M. King; great-nephews, Chad King (Kay) and Mac Harman (Victoria); great-great-nieces, Callie Eanes and Emma King; and great-great-nephew, J.D. King.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Topeco Church of The Brethren with Pastor Ted Turner officiating. The interment followed at the Topeco Cemetery. The family received friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Maberry Funeral home.
Due to Covid 19, the family requests you wear a mask during services. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.