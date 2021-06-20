Menu
Alvin "Glen" Rhoten Sr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Alvin "Glen" Rhoten Sr.

April 3, 1944 - June 17, 2021

Alvin "Glen" Rhoten Sr., age 77, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital. He was born on April 3, 1944, in Hawkins County, Tenn., a son of the late James Loyd and Myrtle Elizabeth Taylor Rhoton.

Glen was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam. He retired from the Bristol Virginia City School System. Glen attended Pleasant Hill Covenant Church of the Brotherhood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Alvin Glen Rhoten Jr.; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Lisa Rhoten; son, Dustin Shores; daughter, Lora Nelson and husband, Mike; beloved grandchildren, Nevaeh, Rylee Rose, Hailee, Kathleen and William; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Adam; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brian Birchfield officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: FUWPDH

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Jun
21
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers and thoughts are with you all today, I'm so sorry to hear of Glenn's passing, he was one of the good guys, I have a lot of memories of him and our gang at Country Miss factory.
Nancy Prater
Friend
June 21, 2021
