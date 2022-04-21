Amanda Hope Barton
January 21, 1986 - April 18, 2022
LEBANON, Va.
Amanda Hope Barton, age 36, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022. Born on January 21, 1986. She was the daughter of David and Sheila Barton.
Amanda loved animals, the outdoors and spending time with her family. She was a 2005 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Southwest Community College. She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Clara Barton; grandfather, James White; and several other family members.
Survivors include her parents, David and Sheila Barton; brother, Michael Barton and wife, Amanda; daughter, Payton Peck and her father, Jon-Everette Peck; son, Weston Ball and his father, Wes Ball; grandmother, Hellen White; special aunts, Pat Pirolli and Lola Crews; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends, Johnny and Lynn Peck.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Combs-Hess Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Jeff Kinder officiating. Burial will follow the service in Ketron Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022.
Serving as pallbearers will be Steve "Phil" Keene, Aaron Young, Ashley Young, Landon White, Joey White, Chris Dye, Dagan Barton, Nathan Phillips. Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Poly-Cap.
Expressions of sympathy can be made on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page and our website www.chfunerals.com
. Combs-Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Barton family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 21, 2022.