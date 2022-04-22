Amanda Hope Barton
January 21, 1986 - April 18, 2022
LEBANON, Va.
Amanda Hope Barton, age 36, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022. She was born on January 21, 1986.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Combs-Hess Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Jeff Kinder officiating. Burial will follow the service in Ketron Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022.
Expressions of sympathy can be made on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page and our website www.chfunerals.com
. Combs-Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Barton family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 22, 2022.