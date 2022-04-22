Menu
Amanda Hope Barton
1986 - 2022
BORN
1986
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Combs-Hess Funeral Service
291 Highway 71, Fincastle Road
Lebanon, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Combs-Hess Funeral Service
Amanda Hope Barton

January 21, 1986 - April 18, 2022

LEBANON, Va.

Amanda Hope Barton, age 36, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022. She was born on January 21, 1986.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Combs-Hess Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Jeff Kinder officiating. Burial will follow the service in Ketron Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022.

Expressions of sympathy can be made on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page and our website www.chfunerals.com. Combs-Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Barton family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Combs-Hess Funeral Service
291 Highway 71, Fincastle Road P.O. Box 1115, Lebanon, VA
Apr
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Combs-Hess Funeral Service
291 Highway 71, Fincastle Road P.O. Box 1115, Lebanon, VA
Apr
23
Burial
Ketron Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Combs-Hess Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to all the family....I am thinking of each of you. God bless during this very difficult time. Prayers and hugs
Michelle White
Family
April 21, 2022
With sincere sympathy, Mickey & Jane Rhea
Jane B. Rhea
Friend
April 21, 2022
