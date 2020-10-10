Amy Michelle Carter
August 17, 1968 - October 8, 2020
MARION, Va.
Amy Michelle Carter, age 52, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Amy was born on August 17, 1968. She was a graduate of Rich Valley High School, and received her Bachelors Degree from Emory and Henry College and her Masters Degree from King College. She was an employee of VDOT. Amy was a member of the Chatham Hill First Church of God and loved leading the singing each Sunday.
She is survived by her parents, Jim and Mary Carter; sister, Cathy Roberts; niece, Jessica Kopp and husband, Taylor; nephews, Christopher and Peyton Roberts; great-nephew, Hudson Kopp; stepson, Lee Kestner and wife, Amanda; special cousin, Tisha Briggs; special friend, Diane Pennington Phipps; and many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Amy was "Nana" to her grandchildren, the lights of her life, Millie and Easton Kestner.
A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ridgedale Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Dunn and Pastor Ronnie Thompson officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the cemetery and follow the Covid-19 guidelines.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Amy Michelle Carter family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2020.