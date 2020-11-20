Ancil Vaughn Stephens
October 10, 1927 - November 18, 2020
MARION, Va.
Ancil Vaughn Stephens, age 93, born on October 10, 1927, rejoined the love of his life in heaven, Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He is now rejoicing with his Lord and Savior and many family and friends.
Ancil was a Veteran of the U.S. Army where he served for two years and worked as a mechanic. He enjoyed using his skill and was an expert in small engine repair. Everyone remembers him as the man who could fix any lawn mower or tiller and always had the most organized tools and workshop. He attended church at Matson Stone Chapel Memorial Presbyterian Church. He was retired from the Marion Fish Hatchery after 36 years of dedicated work service. Ancil's motto was always "Keep It Simple" – and he truly lived by this motto. He was a man of few words; however, for anyone who wanted to travel back in time, he could offer many wonderful history lessons and great detail of sporting events. He always had an interesting perspective and made folks laugh with his unique sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia White Stephens; son, Charles Ancil Stephens; parents, Charles and Ruby Stephens; and brother, Donald Stephens.
Ancil is survived by his daughters, Linda Boyette and husband, Garry, of Galax, Va., and Arlene Terry and husband, Charles, of Chilhowie, Va.; daughter-in-law, Malisa Stephens of New Castle, Va.; niece, Sandra Bortel of Bristol, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 10 great great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Smyth County Community Hospital, Dr. Emily Bralley, Dr. Chelsea Hamman, and all the wonderful staff at Francis Marion Manor for the excellent care given during Ancil's brief illness.
Graveside services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rosewood Memorial Gardens, 7764 West Lee Highway, Rural Retreat, VA 24368, with the Reverend Tim Boyette officiating. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Smyth County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1124, Marion, VA 24354.
To share memories of Ancil Vaughn Stephens, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Ancil's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 20, 2020.