Andrew Clark Miller

September 11, 1943 - November 9, 2020

"The steps of a good man are ordered by the LORD" Psalms 37:23 KJV

Andrew Clark Miller, age 77, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at his residence.

He was born September 11, 1943, in Bluff City, Tenn., a son of the late Hubert and Ruby Carrier Miller. Andrew was a lifelong resident of the Bluff City area. He served in the National Guard and retired from TDOT where he worked in engineering. Andrew's delight was in helping others. He was a deacon at Mt. Holston Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Slaughter.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Sue Miller; sons, Brent Miller and wife, Anita, Joshua Miller and wife, Tiffany; grandchildren, Caitlin Miller and Peyton Miller; brothers, Jewel Carrier, Clint Miller, Fred Miller and Howard Miller; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Mr. Miller will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Mt. Holston Baptist Church, 301 Greybil Hollow Rd, Bluff City, Tenn., with Pastor Danny Ray Hardin officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service, at the church. The committal service and interment will follow, in Crumley Cemetery.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Mt. Holston Baptist Church
Nov
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Holston Baptist Church
301 Greybil Hollow Rd, Bluff City, Tennessee
