Andrew Clark Miller
September 11, 1943 - November 9, 2020
"The steps of a good man are ordered by the LORD" Psalms 37:23 KJV
Andrew Clark Miller, age 77, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at his residence.
He was born September 11, 1943, in Bluff City, Tenn., a son of the late Hubert and Ruby Carrier Miller. Andrew was a lifelong resident of the Bluff City area. He served in the National Guard and retired from TDOT where he worked in engineering. Andrew's delight was in helping others. He was a deacon at Mt. Holston Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Slaughter.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Sue Miller; sons, Brent Miller and wife, Anita, Joshua Miller and wife, Tiffany; grandchildren, Caitlin Miller and Peyton Miller; brothers, Jewel Carrier, Clint Miller, Fred Miller and Howard Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mr. Miller will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Mt. Holston Baptist Church, 301 Greybil Hollow Rd, Bluff City, Tenn., with Pastor Danny Ray Hardin officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service, at the church. The committal service and interment will follow, in Crumley Cemetery.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.