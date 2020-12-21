Menu
Andrew E. DeBord Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Andrew E. DeBord Sr.

March 17, 1963 - December 18, 2020

TROUTDALE, Va.

Andrew Earle DeBord Sr. went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C.

Andy was born in Saltville, Va. on March 17, 1963. He is preceded in death by his parents, James DeBord Sr. and Patsy Horne DeBord; and a brother, James DeBord Jr. Andy served for many years as a member of the Sugar Grove Fire Dept. He also was a dedicated volunteer for the American Red Cross. His devotion for helping, led him to many deployments in many different states while volunteering for the Red Cross. Andy loved his Lord and was a faithful member of Brookside Baptist Church in Sugar Grove. He also loved going fishing with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 25 years, Patty DeBord; three sons, Justin DeBord, Andrew E. DeBord Jr. and wife, Ashley, and Greg DeBord; sisters, Cathy Levitt and Dana Bontempi and husband, Dan; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Jean Young; sisters-in-law, Kathy Weaver and husband, Tim and Judy Blevins and husband, Rick; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Brookside Baptist Church with Pastor David Medley officiating. Interment will follow in the Burton's Chapel Community Cemetery in Troutdale. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.braldeysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the DeBord Family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Brookside Baptist Church
VA
Dec
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Brookside Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Andy I´m so sorry I just saw in old paper please know I´m thinking about ya ....maybe see sometime....take care loves and prayers to you and family
Bonnie Howard Walls
February 10, 2021
I am so heartbroken for the family! Andy was a very kind hearted man! I know he will be truly missed! Prayers for the family!!
Carol Weaver
Friend
December 22, 2020
Dear Patty and all the family, I'm so sorry for your loss. I am so thankful for the times I spent with Andy, his faith was strong and I've no doubt we will enjoy a huge family reunion. I pray for you all with a heavy heart
RhuNelle Williams
Family
December 22, 2020
Patty and family,
We are so sorry for your loss. Praying God surrounds you all with His love, grace, and peace.
Eddie & Amanda May
Friend
December 22, 2020
Thinking of Y’all at this time May God Bless Y’all and Bring Peace into Your Lives Andy’s Blessings was his family He is Proud Love Yall
Moses DeBord Jr.
Family
December 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Moses DeBord Jr.
Family
December 22, 2020
Will prey for peace and comfort in this time.
James Marshall
Coworker
December 21, 2020
Patty and Family:

So sorry for you loss. Praying God will send you His peace that surpasses understanding. We are Keeping you and your family in our continued thoughts and prayers.
Melisa, Michael and Olivia Rhudy
Family
December 21, 2020
Patty Gregg Andrew so sorry to hear about Andy may the lord be with you
Billy Pugh
Friend
December 21, 2020
Worked with Andy at CM.Great guy to work with.Prayers for the family.
Rick Peck
December 21, 2020
Andy is the most kind hearted person I have ever known. May his family be wrapped in loved and comfort during this time. My condolences to the DeBord family.
Brooklyn Kelley
Friend
December 21, 2020
Patty and family, we are so very sorry for your loss. We are praying for you all and sending much love.
Keith & Lola Walls
Friend
December 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
SHANNON JONES
Friend
December 21, 2020
worked with Andy at CM , A really great guy , prayers for the family
lee surber
Friend
December 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Thinking of you and your family during this time
Travis and April Eicher
December 20, 2020
Patty and family. I’m so sorry my thought and prayers for you and your family...may God wrap his loving arms around you in the days ahead!
PHYLLIS STANSBERRY
Friend
December 20, 2020
Patty and family,
My heart breaks for all of you as you go through this difficult time. Prayers and deepest condolences to all of you. May God wrap you in His comfort, peace and grace in the days ahead. Love and hugs to all.
Mary Scott
Friend
December 20, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for the family. Praying god wraps you in his loving arms in the days ahead !
Pam Blankenship
Coworker
December 20, 2020
Patty, our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family, may God wrap you in his love during the coming days. Lynn&Jimmy Skidmore
December 20, 2020
Andy was a wonderful friend and coworker at CM. I know you are in a better place and completely healed complete with a new set of angel wings.
Allan Bradley
Friend
December 20, 2020
Our deepest sympathy! Love & prayers!
Judy & Jerry Hess
December 20, 2020
May God wrap his loving arms around you and help you heal from this tragedy. I love and pray for you all!!
Khela Turnmire
Friend
December 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Joyce McCarthy
Family
December 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Butch Barker
Friend
December 20, 2020
Sherry Cline
Friend
December 20, 2020
