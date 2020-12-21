Andrew E. DeBord Sr.
March 17, 1963 - December 18, 2020
TROUTDALE, Va.
Andrew Earle DeBord Sr. went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C.
Andy was born in Saltville, Va. on March 17, 1963. He is preceded in death by his parents, James DeBord Sr. and Patsy Horne DeBord; and a brother, James DeBord Jr. Andy served for many years as a member of the Sugar Grove Fire Dept. He also was a dedicated volunteer for the American Red Cross. His devotion for helping, led him to many deployments in many different states while volunteering for the Red Cross. Andy loved his Lord and was a faithful member of Brookside Baptist Church in Sugar Grove. He also loved going fishing with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 25 years, Patty DeBord; three sons, Justin DeBord, Andrew E. DeBord Jr. and wife, Ashley, and Greg DeBord; sisters, Cathy Levitt and Dana Bontempi and husband, Dan; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Jean Young; sisters-in-law, Kathy Weaver and husband, Tim and Judy Blevins and husband, Rick; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Brookside Baptist Church with Pastor David Medley officiating. Interment will follow in the Burton's Chapel Community Cemetery in Troutdale. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.braldeysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the DeBord Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 21, 2020.