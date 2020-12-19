Menu
Anita Ferguson Steele
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Anita Ferguson Steele

December 22, 1923 - December 15, 2020

Anita Ferguson Steele went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her home after a period of declining health.

Anita was born on December 22, 1923, to Scott and Maude Brooks Ferguson. She was employed by Univac for 33 years. She married Robert Steele on March 26, 1954. She was a kind, loving and sharing person. She and Bob enjoyed a long happy life. They went on many hunting trips over the U.S. She was always supportive of Bob's ministry.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Lila Hubbard; and brothers, Vaden, Russell, and Harry. Surviving include her husband, the Rev. Bob Steele; sister, Betty McCourry; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Due to Covid-19, a family committal service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, December 20, 2020, in the Forest Hills Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Brad Davis and the Rev. Josh Davis officiating.

A memorial service for family and friends will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 1016 Old Airport Road, Bristol, VA 24201.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Committal
2:00p.m.
Forest Hills Mausoleum Chapel
TN
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I sat with Sister Anita at many Services in church. She was a blessing. She would talk to me about when she met her husband. She loved her husband and the Lord,too. She was a lovely stately and very kind Lady. I am thankful to my Lord for her and for Bro. Bob.She will certainly be missed. I am very thankful for the Blessed Hope we have in The LORD JESUS CHRIST!!!!!!!!!! Amen and Amen!!! I'll see you when ICome Home one glorious day!!!
Patti Hearl Danny Hearl
December 20, 2020
I loved you very much!! You were a great friend!
Margaret Greer
December 20, 2020
David & I have been friends of Anita & Bob for 58 years. Bob was our S.School teacher when we first married. Anita was one of the sweetest devoted preachers wife I have ever met. She loved the Lord and always displayed that in the way she lived. We rejoiced together, shared burdens and prayed together. Some of the greatest services we were ever in was with Anita & Bob. Her favorite song was "When I Survey The Old Rugged Cross" Loved her so much.
Joyce Meade
December 19, 2020
Sorry I can't be with you at this time
Mike Owens
December 19, 2020
I remember as a child Anita and Bob would come to my parents and eat when Bob was preaching at Calvary Baptist in Marion. We went to a lot of churches in the area when Bob would be holding revival. I loves to hear Bob preach and Anita was always with him. Its farewell here but welcome home over there.
Jean Pierce
December 19, 2020
