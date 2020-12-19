I sat with Sister Anita at many Services in church. She was a blessing. She would talk to me about when she met her husband. She loved her husband and the Lord,too. She was a lovely stately and very kind Lady. I am thankful to my Lord for her and for Bro. Bob.She will certainly be missed. I am very thankful for the Blessed Hope we have in The LORD JESUS CHRIST!!!!!!!!!! Amen and Amen!!! I'll see you when ICome Home one glorious day!!!

Patti Hearl Danny Hearl December 20, 2020