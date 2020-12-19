Anita Ferguson Steele
December 22, 1923 - December 15, 2020
Anita Ferguson Steele went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her home after a period of declining health.
Anita was born on December 22, 1923, to Scott and Maude Brooks Ferguson. She was employed by Univac for 33 years. She married Robert Steele on March 26, 1954. She was a kind, loving and sharing person. She and Bob enjoyed a long happy life. They went on many hunting trips over the U.S. She was always supportive of Bob's ministry.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Lila Hubbard; and brothers, Vaden, Russell, and Harry. Surviving include her husband, the Rev. Bob Steele; sister, Betty McCourry; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Due to Covid-19, a family committal service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, December 20, 2020, in the Forest Hills Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Brad Davis and the Rev. Josh Davis officiating.
A memorial service for family and friends will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 1016 Old Airport Road, Bristol, VA 24201.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 19, 2020.