Anita Marilynn "Lynn" Steele
May 13, 1945 - September 29, 2021
Anita M. "Lynn" Steele, age 76, of Meadowview, Va., went home to Heaven on September 29, 2021, after passing away peacefully in the home she and her husband shared.
Lynn was a very warm and loving woman who would rather be outside doing yard work than inside cooking. She was proud of her flower gardens and enjoyed taking care of them. Lynn was an attentive and caring mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a best friend and supporter to her only son, John. Her granddaughter, Kalyn was the light of Lynn's life and the times they spent together were filled with love and joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Worth Farris and Vera Farris; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Lynn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bob Steele; son, John Steele; sister, Carole Blevins; granddaughter, Kalyn Steele; sister-in-law, Judy Barnes; a special nephew, Ric Jackson; many other nieces and nephews, and many friends.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, 12 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Dale Myers officiating. Peco Norris, Joe Preston, Mike Norris, Eddie Bailey, the Rev. Dale Myers, Wayne Davenport Sr., and Buddy Norris will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA 24210.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lynn's memory to Yellow Springs Church, 27365 Yellow Springs Road, Meadowview, VA 24361.
Those wishing to express express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook. The family of Anita Marilynn "Lynn" Steele is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19514 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210. (276)623-2700.
Farris Funeral Service
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 1, 2021.