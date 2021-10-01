Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anita Marilynn "Lynn" Steele
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Cremation & Funeral Center
19415 Lee Hwy
Abingdon, VA
Anita Marilynn "Lynn" Steele

May 13, 1945 - September 29, 2021

Anita M. "Lynn" Steele, age 76, of Meadowview, Va., went home to Heaven on September 29, 2021, after passing away peacefully in the home she and her husband shared.

Lynn was a very warm and loving woman who would rather be outside doing yard work than inside cooking. She was proud of her flower gardens and enjoyed taking care of them. Lynn was an attentive and caring mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a best friend and supporter to her only son, John. Her granddaughter, Kalyn was the light of Lynn's life and the times they spent together were filled with love and joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Worth Farris and Vera Farris; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Lynn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bob Steele; son, John Steele; sister, Carole Blevins; granddaughter, Kalyn Steele; sister-in-law, Judy Barnes; a special nephew, Ric Jackson; many other nieces and nephews, and many friends.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, 12 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Dale Myers officiating. Peco Norris, Joe Preston, Mike Norris, Eddie Bailey, the Rev. Dale Myers, Wayne Davenport Sr., and Buddy Norris will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA 24210.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lynn's memory to Yellow Springs Church, 27365 Yellow Springs Road, Meadowview, VA 24361.

Those wishing to express express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Anita Marilynn "Lynn" Steele is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19514 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210. (276)623-2700.

Farris Funeral Service

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Farris Cremation and Funeral Center
19415 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA
Oct
2
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Cremation & Funeral Center
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center Forest Hills Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our prayers are with you all . Our love
Ben and Brenda Repass and family
October 3, 2021
Bob, I´m so sorry about your loss. Lynn was a special Lady.. don´t believe I ever saw her that she didn´t have a Beautiful Smile on her face.. you´re in my Thoughts and Prayers
Phala J Fulks
Other
October 2, 2021
Bobby, John, & Family, so sorry for your loss. Lynn was a wonderful person & great friend to us for many years. Our thoughts & prayers are with you all.
Cecil & Nancy Gobble
Friend
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results