Ann McIver Goodpasture
November 11, 1938 - June 1, 2021
Ann McIver Goodpasture, 82, died on June 1, 2021, in Greensboro, N.C.
Ann was the daughter of Alexander McIver and Louise Brown McIver of Bristol, Tenn. She grew up in Bristol, Tenn., and graduated from Bristol Tennessee High School and studied at Virginia Intermont College.
In 1977, Ann and her husband Joe, started a communications firm in Charlotte, N.C., specializing in the production of trade association and company publications. She discovered that she was a natural salesperson and flourished in this role for the rest of her professional life. They also published CITI magazine, a popular homes and gardens lifestyle publication in Charlotte for several years. They later formed a company that researched, wrote and published the histories of companies and other organizations.
In semi-retirement, she sold ads for A! Magazine as a dedicated volunteer for the Arts Alliance of the Mountain Empire.
Ann had a passion for music. She had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in church choirs throughout her life. She also sang in the Bristol Concert Choir and Voices of the Mountains. Ann loved her cats. Seriously, she loved those cats. So in lieu of flowers, she would have loved donations to be made to https://www.alleycat.org/
.
Ann is survived by her son, John Goodpasture of Greensboro, N.C. and his wife, Kate; three granddaughters, Hope Goodpasture of Winston-Salem, N.C., Zoe Goodpasture, Asheville, N.C., and Hannah Goodpasture, Asheville, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Paislee and Kaden; a sister, Sara Reese of Abingdon, Va.; brother-in-law, Eric Reese of Abingdon, Va.; sister-in-law, Freda Large McIver of Mechanicsville, Va., and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joe Donald Goodpasture of Greensboro, N.C.; and her brother, Charles McIver of Richmond, Va.
A celebration of Ann's life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 2 until 3 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home, 250 E Main St., Abingdon,
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 23, 2021.