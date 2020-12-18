Menu
Ann Von Cannon Griffith
FUNERAL HOME
Tetrick Funeral Home - Elizabethton
211 North Riverside Drive
Elizabethton, TN
Ann Von Cannon Griffith

Ann Von Cannon Griffith, age 93, of Bluff City, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Ann was born in the Elk Mills Community of Carter County, to the late Aaron Frank and Rebecca Jane Miller Von Cannon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl L. Griffith in 2010; one brother, Denver Von Cannon; and three sisters, Edna V. Potter, Bonnie V. Prince, and an infant sister, Gladys Von Cannon.

Ann attended Milligan College where she was both Queen of the Burley Bowl and Miss Milligan College. She also played on the women's basketball team. After graduating with a degree in education, she began her teaching career in Sullivan County, TN. She taught health and physical education at Bluff City High School and was the physical education teacher at Sullivan East High School as well as the Women's Volleyball coach and Women's Track Team coach. "Mrs. G." encouraged many talented female athletes to pursue their dreams.

She was a member of the First Christian Church of Bluff City where she was active in the Gleaners' Circle and sang in the church choir. She also served up fantastic fried chicken and tasty potato salad at Homecoming suppers. She presided as President of the Fairmount Garden Club and was also the President of the Bluff City Music Club. She was an avid fan of the Lady Vols, a passionate collector of American Fostoria crystal, and an active fisherman who loved to catch and eat catfish.

Along with her husband of 60 years, Earl, they raised three children, enjoyed six grandchildren, and were blessed with sixteen great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered by her son, Lynn D. Griffith and his wife, Judy, of Bluff City, as well as her daughters, Ava G. Crane and husband, Larry D. Crane – deceased, of Indianapolis, Ind., and Kathy G. Houser and her husband, Mike, of Palm Harbor, Fla. Grandchildren include Jeff and Kristen Griffith of Maryville, Tenn., Eric and Holly Griffith of Bluff City, Tenn., Aaron Crane and Carrie Schroeder of Indianapolis, Ind., Autumn Letendre and husband, Captain Brian Letendre – deceased, of Indianapolis, Ind., Anthony and Katie Crane of Troy, Ohio, and Adrian and Emily Crane of Indianapolis, Ind. Several nieces and nephews will also cherish their memories of her. In the last few years of her life, Ann was fortunate to have caregivers who were like family. They include Britanie Frye, Stephnee Lloyd, and Crystal Comer. With their attention and love, she was able to pass peacefully in her own home.

A service to honor the life of Ann Griffith will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Tetrick Funeral Home in Bluff City, Tenn., with Pastor Ron Whitacre and Dr. Jonathan Feathers officiating. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home prior to the service from 5 until 7 p.m. Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at the Shelby Hills Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Guest are ask to arrive by 9:50 a.m.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Ann and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tetrick Funeral Home
Bluff City, TN
Dec
19
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Tetrick Funeral Home
Bluff City, TN
Dec
20
Graveside service
9:45a.m.
Shelby Hills Cemetery
Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Tetrick Funeral Home - Elizabethton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms. G was a wonderful lady and always encouraging and supportive. She was my gym teacher at East many years ago but I have never forgotten her. God bless all of those who loved her.
Debbie Watson
December 19, 2020
Kathy, I´m so sorry for the loss of your mother. The family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Debbie Hicks Moffitt
December 19, 2020
Ava, I am so sorry to hear of your dear Mother´s passing. She was a beautiful, sweet woman. Debbie
Deborah Gillispie-Kerr
December 19, 2020
Your mother was such a good role model for me in high school. I feel blessed to have known her and you. May your memories heal your heart with kindness and care. My thoughts are with you.
Valerie Bennett
Friend
December 18, 2020
