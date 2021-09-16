Jim and family, We're heart-broken to learn of Ann's passing. She was such a gracious lady to everyone and was filled with such southern charm. We always looked forward to spending time with you two when we were able to camp. She will be greatly missed. Please forgive us for not attending her service today, as we just read about it today. We didn't receive yesterday's newspaper if it was announced then. Our prayers are with you all during this difficult time. Jim, if you need anything, please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Joe and Phyllis Cowan Friend September 17, 2021