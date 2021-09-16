Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ann Carol Rowland
FUNERAL HOME
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
Ann Carol Rowland

December 17, 1943 - September 14, 2021

Ann Carol Rowland, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn. passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Van and Gladys Barker Elsea and her daughter, Serri Pester.

Survivors include her husband, James Rowland Jr.; and sons, Bruce Rowland and wife, Crystal and Glen Rowland and wife, Kay and seven grandchildren.

The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Walnut Hill Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Andy Moehn officiating. Burial will follow in Blountville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the church.

Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be sent to Walnut Hill Presbyterian Church, 224 Midway Dr., Bristol, TN 37620.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Rowland family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Walnut Hill Presbyterian Church
Sep
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Walnut Hill Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by:
Akard Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Akard Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jim and family, We're heart-broken to learn of Ann's passing. She was such a gracious lady to everyone and was filled with such southern charm. We always looked forward to spending time with you two when we were able to camp. She will be greatly missed. Please forgive us for not attending her service today, as we just read about it today. We didn't receive yesterday's newspaper if it was announced then. Our prayers are with you all during this difficult time. Jim, if you need anything, please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Joe and Phyllis Cowan
Friend
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results