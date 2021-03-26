Anna Lee Cook Carter
November 12, 1934 - March 24, 2021
Anna Lee Cook Carter, 86, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Crouch's Farm, Oceana, W.Va., on November 12, 1934, a daughter of the late Harold R. Cook and Phoebe Lester Cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lee Ann Ward; two brothers, Charlie Cook and Kenneth Cook; and one sister, Genevieve Martin.
She had lived in Bedford County, Va., for many years and was a retired school bus driver from Bedford County School System after 22 years of service. She has made her home in Damascus, Va., for the past 21 years. Anna Lee was always happy, never met a stranger as she always showed kindness to everyone that she met. She was a great inspiration to everyone that knew her. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Ira C. Carter; one son, Steven Carter and his wife, Donna, of Lebanon, Va.; two grandsons, Jonathan Matthew Carter of Bristol, Va., and Matthew Hollaway of Lebanon, Va.; a granddaughter, Dianna Guinn of Chattanooga, Tenn.; a great-grandson, Carter Allen Guinn of Chattanooga, Tenn.; two brothers, Frank Cook and his wife, Maxine, of Crouch's Farm, W.Va., and Donald Ray Cook of Baileysville, W.Va.; a sister, Mary Kasey of Blue Ridge, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Monday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with the Rev. Carl Howell officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com
. Mrs. Carter and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, (276) 475-3631.
Garrett Funeral Home
Damascus, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 26, 2021.