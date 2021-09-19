Anna Jane (Light) Castillo



November 24, 1944 - September 11, 2021



Anna Jane Castillo, age 76, passed peacefully at home with her husband of 53 years at her side on Saturday, September 11, 2021.



Anna was born November 24, 1944 in Castlewood Virginia, the daughter of the late Beulah Elizabeth Light and Richard K. Light. She was the oldest of ten siblings and took an active roll in helping to raise her 5 brothers and 4 sisters. She married the love of her life, Joe Castillo, in February of 1968 and they moved to Temple Texas in 1989. She was very strong in her faith and served as a baptized Jehovah's Witness faithfully for many years. She was a pillar of light to her entire family and was extremely proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She dedicated her entire life as a mother to ensure her family was taken care of. One of Anna's best qualities was her ability to love. She loved to love on her grandbabies and could talk to them for hours, as well as spend hours discussing the bible. Although she was blind in this life and could not see, she had the bible memorized and could always tell you a scripture off the top of her head for any occasion.



She is preceded in death by three of her children, Mark Castillo, Steven Castillo and Jack McCall; her mother, Beulah Light; her father, Richard Light; and her sister, Kay Hamilton.



Survivors include her loving and devoted husband, Joe Castillo of Temple; her children, Gina Batcha of Temple, Joe Michael Castillo of Troy, Rick Castillo of Copperas Cove, and Summer Sheets of Temple; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren whom she loved very much. She is also survived by her siblings, Johnny Light of Bristol, Va., Kenneth Light of Summerville, S.C., Roy Light of Newton, N.C., David Light of Highpoint, N.C., James Light of Castlewood, Va., Pamela Sword of Abingdon, Va., Joy Holbrook of Castlewood, Va., and Karen Nelson of Goose Creek, S.C.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.