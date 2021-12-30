Anna Jean (Ramey) Chandler
Anna Jean (Ramey) Chandler of Bristol, Va., left to be with the Lord on December 27, 2021.
She was born on November 18, 1937, in Wise County, Va. She was a member of the First Assembly Church of God in Bristol, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Benny Chandler.
She is survived by one daughter, Adelia "Dee" Whorton; one son, Marty W. Chandler; four grandchildren, Della "Dede" Reynolds (Michael Story), Jamie Lee Reynolds, Tabitha Reynolds Williams, and Stacey Jean Reynolds; 13 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren; and three dear friends, Maggie Rubble of Bristol, Va., Lois Hampton of Bristol, Tenn., and Gail Cavins of Chuckey, Tenn.
The family requests that family and friends meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, for the graveside service that will be held at Temple Hill Cemetery in Castlewood, Va.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com
. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 30, 2021.