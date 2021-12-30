Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anna Jean Chandler
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
Anna Jean (Ramey) Chandler

Anna Jean (Ramey) Chandler of Bristol, Va., left to be with the Lord on December 27, 2021.

She was born on November 18, 1937, in Wise County, Va. She was a member of the First Assembly Church of God in Bristol, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Benny Chandler.

She is survived by one daughter, Adelia "Dee" Whorton; one son, Marty W. Chandler; four grandchildren, Della "Dede" Reynolds (Michael Story), Jamie Lee Reynolds, Tabitha Reynolds Williams, and Stacey Jean Reynolds; 13 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren; and three dear friends, Maggie Rubble of Bristol, Va., Lois Hampton of Bristol, Tenn., and Gail Cavins of Chuckey, Tenn.

The family requests that family and friends meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, for the graveside service that will be held at Temple Hill Cemetery in Castlewood, Va.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.