Anna Smallwood Kiser



Anna Smallwood Kiser, 85, of Pounding Mill, Va., formerly of Pike County, Ky., passed away at her home on Monday, November 23, 2020.



Anna was a nurse and a member of the Poorbottom Freewill Baptist Church. Anna was born ON February 26, 1935, in Rockhouse, Ky., to the late Jim Smallwood and Emretta Ratliff Bentley. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, David Kiser; six brothers, Ervin Smallwood, Earl Smallwood, Arlon Smallwood Caleb Smallwood, Leonard Smallwood and Arthur Smallwood; and two sisters, Jane Smallwood and Pearl Gunther.



Anna is survived by two sons, David Randall Kiser of Flowery Branch, Ga., and Barry Keith Kiser of Elkhorn City, Ky.; four daughters, Terri Denise Kiser and Michelle Kiser, both of Pounding Mill, Va., Melody Coleman of Elkhorn City, Ky., and Kimberly Stiltner of Winchester Ky.; 12 grandchildren, Jason Kiser, Matthew Kiser, Kevin Coleman, LeeRitta Coleman, Layna Rose, Terry Rose, Amanda Lowe, Bradley Keith Kiser, Laura Little, Esmond Little, Racheal Little and Bryce Hurley; 17 great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Kiser, Hannah Kiser, Phoebe Kiser, Eva Kiser, Emma Kiser, Mikey Rose, Tae Rose, Cam Rose, Paislee Rose, Adlyn Grace Lowe, Aidan Connor Lowe, Khaleesi Daenerys Kiser, Noah Bryce Hurley, John Coleman, David Coleman, Melanie Matthias and Alexandria Richardson; and four great great-grandchildren, Bennett Colucci, Avery Coleman, Everly Coleman and Gabriella Absher.



A private visitation was held on Friday, November 27, 2020. A private funeral was held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Poorbottom Freewill Baptist Church with burial at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, Ky.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 9, 2020.