Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anna Mae Woods Smith
Anna Mae Woods Smith

November 14, 1941 - November 22, 2020

Anna Mae Woods Smith, age 79, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on November 14, 1941, in Bristol, Tenn. A daughter of the late Edgar K. and Frances Woodby Woods and a lifelong resident of the Sharps Creek Community.

Anna Mae was a former employee of McCrory's and the Robinette Bag Co. She attended Friendship Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Smith Jr; son, Don Kelly Woods; and two grandsons, Kelly Woods and Justin Tallman.

She is survived by her children, Clifton Woods and friend, Bonnie Roope, Ann Johnson and husband, Ronnie, David Woods and wife, Denise, and Billy Earl Smith and wife, Becky; 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, five great great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Blevins and Barbara Guffey and husband, Joe; brothers, Bud Woods and wife, Audrey, Eddie Woods, and Glen Woods and wife, Faye, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Mrs. Smith will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Rust Cemetery with Tony Woods and Austin Woods officiating.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Hoeme

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.