Anna Nadine Rowe
CLINTWOOD, Va.
Anna Nadine Rowe passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Anita Robinson of Abingdon, Virginia.
Mrs. Rowe had been a lifelong resident of Clintwood and member of Valley View Freewill Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Rowe was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Rosie Hill; husband, Rodney Rowe; brothers, Lowell, Sidney and Carrol Hill; sister, Nina Rose; and stepbrothers, Kenny, Gary and Eddie Hill.
Survivors include her sister, Inis Counts of Clintwood; daughter, Anita Robinson and fiancé, Mike Patrick of Abingdon; three sons, Rick Rowe and wife, Reva, of Greenfield, Indiana, Scotty Rowe and wife, Donna, of Abingdon, and Tim Rowe of Kingsport, Tennessee; granddaughters, Leahann Denmark and husband, Josh, of Grant, Alabama, Lindsey Altman and husband, Tanner, of Kingsport, Samantha Rowe of Abingdon; great-grandson, Jake Galvin and great-granddaughter, Susan Denmark, both of Grant, Alabama; stepchildren, Len Rowe of Bessimer, Alabama, and Janice Hart of Las Vegas, Nevada and their families; and stepsisters, Sue Fleming and Joyce Stone, both of Clinchco, Virginia.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 6, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Valley View Freewill Baptist Church. This will be a walk through visitation, following all COVID 19 guidelines, face coverings will be required. A private family service will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastors Lynn Vanover and Keith Dotson officiating. Burial will follow at the Rowe Family Cemetery, Skeetrock. Pallbearers will be Rick Rowe, Scotty Rowe, Tim Rowe, Len Rowe, Jake Galvin, Ben Buckner, Mike Patrick, Dr. Ahmad and Tanner Altman.
Mrs. Rowe and family are in the care of Clintwood Funeral Home.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 5, 2020.