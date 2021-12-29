With respect and sadness, we announce the passing of Anne Sanders Grace, 82, on December 23, 2021, on Hilton Head Island. She was surrounded by her family and beloved friends. On January 6, 1939, Rachel Anne Sanders was born in Abingdon, Virginia, to her parents, Harold Cox Sanders and Evelyn Warren Maiden. Anne attended William King High School where she played basketball and led crowds as a cheerleader. She proudly graduated Radford College in 1961 and taught elementary school in Tidewater, Virginia before marrying U.S. Air Force pilot Bobbie Lee Grace in 1962. Together they saw the world.
As an Air Force wife, homemaker, and mother of four children, Anne's life was always on the move. She excelled at creating warm, loving homes for her family and hosting wonderful gatherings for friends and business guests throughout Bob's career. Generously, Anne donated her time as a volunteer to many organizations, helping neighbors and strangers alike. Over time, her great passion for reading combined with her deep Christian faith inspiring her to begin a career as a writer, blogger, and speaker with a particular focus on "grace." In 1997, Anne and Bob retired to the Lowcountry where her dream of living near the beach came true. As a member of the Colleton River, Hampton Hall, and Tidepointe communities, Anne enjoyed connecting with others over dinner, through bible study, and in book groups. She will be remembered by all as a quiet, kind, gracious woman with a compassionate heart.
She is survived by her sister, Sue Campbell (Dave); brother, Warren Sanders (Barbara); her children, Jessica Brim (Bill), Julie Grace (Paul Bukowski), Jill Grace Rausch, Jason Grace, AFS son, Eduardo Larenas (Lisa Shakelford); her grandchildren, Maggie, Rachel, Kyra, Sophia, Carter, Anna, Avari, Evie, and Logan, as well as beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral will be held at Christian Renewal Church, 95 Gardner Drive, HHI at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Volunteers In Medicine Clinic" of Hilton Head.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 29, 2021.
I knew Anne in Aglow. We served together on the area Team. My fondest memory of Anne was her quiet gentle nature She will be missed by all.
Ms. Frankie Caldwell
Friend
January 7, 2022
I just learned of Anne's passing. My condolences!
May her family and friends continue with sweet memories of her. <3
Anne, I still remember your Grace book and I enjoyed reading it and admired that you had written it. We will see you again in Heaven!
Sincerely,
A sister from Aglow.
Joanie Standridge
Other
January 6, 2022
It is with much sadness that we learn of Anne´s death. We remember her and her sweet personality well. We were neighbors and our high school and church activities all intermingled with hers in the1950´s in Abingdon. Love and sympathy to Sue, Warren, & other members of Anne´s family from the Totten Family.
The Tottens
Friend
December 31, 2021
Warren and family, Please accept my sincere condolences in the passing of your sister. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Sincerely, Billie Worley Luchini
Billie Luchini
Other
December 29, 2021
My love, prayers and deepest sympathy to the family of Anne Sanders Grace. A wonderful friend and Christian lady!
Eddie Gray
Friend
December 29, 2021
Sorry to hear of Ann´s passing. I recall discussions about book themes as we were both members of the Colleton River Book Club.
Also, we shared a mutual friendship with Rita Randazzo.
Her Christian faith was paramount in her life.
May your family find peace she is now in a better place.
Jean Muirhead
Friend
December 28, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Anne´s passing. My thoughts and prayers to the family. May you feel comfort and peace during this difficult time.