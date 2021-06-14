Anne Schaeffer
December 3, 1934 - December 29, 2020
Anne (nee Russ) Schaeffer attended Wallace School and graduated from Wallace High in 1952. She was a homemaker, Tourist Escort, and Co-Owner of a Tour Agency among her several occupations during her life.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, James Schaeffer; her son, Terry Schaeffer; her parents, Susie F. and Samuel H. Russ; four brothers, Samuel H. Jr., Lonnie Eugene, George W. and Roger W.; and her sister, Audrey Jane Neely.
Surviving are her granddaughters, Nicole Azmanov and Kelly Jordan; great-grandson, Desmond Azmanov; and one brother, Denver M. Russ.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Rust family cemetery near Abingdon, Va., with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. Friends attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. Family please meet at the funeral home by 12:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Schaffer.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2021.