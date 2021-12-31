Menu
Annetta Nelson
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Annetta Nelson

September 17, 1956 - December 30, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Annetta Nelson, age 65, born on September 17, 1956, of Abingdon, Va., departed this world on December 30, 2021, after a long battle with MSA to join her Heavenly Father. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Eddie Nelson; and her parents, James Landon "JL" and Elsie Williamson.

Annetta was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church and was retired from Bristol Virginia Redevelopment and Housing Authority. She formerly worked for Eastern Coal Company. Annetta was a 1974 graduate of Belfry High School. She was also a graduate of Southern West Virginia Community College.

She is survived by her daughter, Allyson Dunn and husband, Kris, of Abingdon, Va.; and her other daughter, Kimberly White and husband, Justin, of Abingdon, Va. She also leaves behind her four precious grandchildren, Landon Dunn, Kolton White, Jackson White, and Kelsie White. Annetta is also survived by her four brothers, Billy Williamson and wife, Judy, of Jeffersonville, Ind., Bobby Williamson and wife, Jane, of Gallaway, Ohio, Timmy Williamson and wife, Kaye of Forest Hills, Ky., and Danny Williamson and wife, Cathy, of Jamestown, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Helen Evans of Abingdon, Va., and Linda Nelson of Toler, Ky.; nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and church family.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Caris Healthcare for the excellent care and compassion they showed her and the family during her illness. Special thanks to Robin, Tommie Jo, and Miranda.

Funeral services for Annetta Nelson will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Solid Rock Baptist Church, Abingdon, Va., with Pastor Billy Hawkins officiating. Interment will follow in Solid Rock Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, December 31, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel, with a special evening service at 8 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Nelson.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA
Dec
31
Service
8:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA
Jan
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Solid Rock Baptist Church
Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
1 Entry
So sry for ur family's loss I met Annetta when she worked at BRHA She always had a smile on her face and was very friendly Again I'm so sry
Stephanie Stout
December 31, 2021
