Annie Leona Owens
August 11, 1934 - March 27, 2022
CHILHOWIE, Va.
"And I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." John 14:3
Surrounded by her family, Annie Leona Owens, age 87, went home to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Born on August 11, 1934, to the late Stonewall and Ellen Perkins, she grew up during the early years of the Great Depression. She told of many hardships suffered during the depression and World War II. She was very frugal wasting nothing and creating a new use for many ordinary items. She built a sprinkler system using empty 2-liter drink bottles for use in watering her flower garden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Owens; three brothers, Thomas, Ernest, and Cecil Perkins; and one sister, Revonda Daughtery.
Leona is survived by her son, Michael Henderson and wife, Alma; daughters, Jewell Cardwell and husband, Don, and Nancy Clear and husband, Bill; five grandchildren, David Cardwell, Mark Cardwell, Rebecca Blankenship, Steve Clear, and Will Clear; 10 great-grandchildren, Catherine Leona, Ashton, Kristen, Summer, Leigh Ellen, Sarah, Mattie, Abram, Garrett, and Mary Hannah; several nieces and nephews; and a very special nephew, James Daughtery.
In her later years, Leona's greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and she talked endlessly of their accomplishments. She was an amazing gardener, growing and preserving food for her family. She cultivated many different types of flowers and loved animals of all kinds. She never met a stranger but saw God in all people. She enjoyed praising God with poems and stories she wrote.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va., with Pastor Nick Shortridge officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.
