Anthony Norris Dickenson



September 12, 2021



MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.



Anthony Norris Dickenson, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday, September 12, 2021, following a courageous bout with cancer.



Norris grew up in Dickenson County, Va. He attended Ervinton High School and graduated from UVA-Wise in 1972. He was Vice-President of People's Bank in Norton for a few years. He ended his career in Minneapolis in management at Ford Motor Company.



He is survived by his brother, Larry "Sarge" Dickenson of Ft. Payne, Ala.; two nephews, Cooper Dickenson of San Diego, Calif., Clay Dickenson of Birmingham, Ala.; his beloved stepmother, Stella Dickenson of Castlewood, Va; and many close cousins and friends.



A private family memorial will be held at a later date.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 22, 2021.