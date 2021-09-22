Menu
Anthony Norris Dickenson
Anthony Norris Dickenson

September 12, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.

Anthony Norris Dickenson, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday, September 12, 2021, following a courageous bout with cancer.

Norris grew up in Dickenson County, Va. He attended Ervinton High School and graduated from UVA-Wise in 1972. He was Vice-President of People's Bank in Norton for a few years. He ended his career in Minneapolis in management at Ford Motor Company.

He is survived by his brother, Larry "Sarge" Dickenson of Ft. Payne, Ala.; two nephews, Cooper Dickenson of San Diego, Calif., Clay Dickenson of Birmingham, Ala.; his beloved stepmother, Stella Dickenson of Castlewood, Va; and many close cousins and friends.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 22, 2021.
