Anthony "Tony" Ralph Haga
April 12, 1969 - September 30, 2021
MARION, Va.
Anthony "Tony" Ralph Haga, age 52, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn.
Tony was born on April 12, 1969, in Marion, Va. Tony was a 1987 graduate of Marion Senior High School. After high school, Tony began his career in music. He was a talented and accomplished musician and song writer throughout the years. He opened for numerous bands, travelling up and down the east coast. Tony had a true passion for his music and loved every minute of it. No matter if he was performing or writing, he was always using and building on the gift he had. His infectious personality and ability to move a crowd and performances will never be forgotten.
Tony was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Lonnie and Bradley Blevins; grandparents, William and June Rouse, and Christine Surber and husband, David, and Emery Haga; along with two uncles, Warren Rouse and Forrest Kendall Haga.
He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Melissa Haga; his parents, Lonnie Ralph and Bonnie Rouse Haga; his special brother, Joel Haga; aunts and uncles, Sandra Greer and husband, Blaine, Patricia Amos and husband, Gene, Karen Jones and husband Jimmy, and Sherry Cline and husband, John; several other loving family, friends, many special cousins; and a special friend, Moette.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Haga family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 2, 2021.