Anthony Trent Harley
Anthony Trent Harley

August 14, 2013 - November 20, 2020

MARION, Va.

Anthony Trent Harley, age 7, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Trent was born on August 14, 2013, in Washington County, Va. He was a happy boy who loved his family and spending time with his cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jakie Harley; and siblings, Ethan Chase Harley, Addie Harris, Jeremih Harley, and Baby Dak.

Trent is survived by his sister, Adrian Harley; grandmother, Lisa Harley; uncles and aunts, Brandon Harley, Ryan Harley, Brent Myers, Brittney Harley, Sydnie Myers, Kori Harley and Morgan Harley; cousins, Blake, Wyatt, Jarrahlynn, Riley, Michael, Kolton, Malik, Atticus, Jordyn, Charlotte, Avery and Aquilla; and special dad, Dakota Harris.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 12 noon at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Burial will follow at Round Hill Cemetery, Marion, Va. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon at Seaver-Brown Chapel.

To share memories of Anthony Trent Harley, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Trent's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
