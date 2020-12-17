Anthony Allen Wix
Anthony "Bow" Allen Wix, age 67 of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away following an extended illness on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
He was born in Bristol, Tenn., and is the son of Lola Mae Wix. Anthony was a mechanic and welder. He got along well with people he encountered and worked with. He was a Jack of all trades. He has been working since his early teens. Anthony loved building cars and go carts with his son. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Whitson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving mother, Lola Mae Wix of Bluff City; daughter, Tanya Wix of Kingsport; sons, Christopher Wix of Kingsport, and Tony Wix of Bluff City; stepson, Chris Watkins of Piney Flats; brother, Daniel Whitson of Bluff City; sister, Wendy Smith of Bluff City; cousin, Nelly Harr of Church Hill; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to honor the life of Anthony Allen Wix will be conducted at 4 p.m., Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Tenn.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2020.