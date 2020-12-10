Archie Graham Griffith Jr.
March 4, 1934 - December 8, 2020
Archie Graham Griffith Jr., 86, of Lebanon, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Born March 4, 1934, he was the son of the late Archie Graham Griffith Sr. and Rosa Ray Griffith and was a life-long resident of Lebanon. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Lyle Griffith, Lowell Griffith, and Tom Griffith; along with one sister, Betty Jo Griffith Eberman.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Snead Griffith of the home; son, John G. Griffith and wife, Carla of Abingdon, Va. He was known as "Big Daddy" to three grandchildren, Jared G. Griffith, Ashlyn L. Griffith, and Graham L. Griffith all of Abingdon. He is also survived by one brother, James Griffith (Joyce), Toano, Va.; two sisters, Linda Stacey, Lebanon, and Susie Reilly (Chuck), Corona del Mar, Calif.; two sisters-in-law, Donna Griffith, Williamsburg, Va. and Mona Griffith, Lebanon; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A veteran of the United States Army, he worked in the grocery business for over 43 years, retiring from Food City in 1996. He also served as a member of the Lebanon Town Council for over 30 years, including four terms as Mayor. He was a long-time member of Lebanon Memorial United Methodist Church. During retirement, he most enjoyed time with grandchildren, golfing with his friends, and working on most any outdoor project. His wisdom, humor, and friendly demeanor will be sorely missed.
Due to the continuing spread of the COVID-19 virus, a private funeral service will be conducted. The family plans to hold a celebration of life reception in the near future, at a time when it is safe to do so.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation for hospice care provided by Home Nursing Company of Lebanon, Va., along with care givers Lou Huffman and Jean Turner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Lebanon Memorial United Methodist Church, 24 Tate Ave, Lebanon, VA 24266.
Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.