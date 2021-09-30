Menu
Arnold Allen Deskins
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Honaker Funeral Home
4686 Redbud Highway
Honaker, VA
Arnold Allen Deskins

August 13, 1948 - September 22, 2021

Arnold Allen Deskins entered into the presence of God's eternal love on September 22, 2021. He was born on August 13, 1948, to John Walter Deskins and Geneva Belcher Deskins in Buchanan County, Virginia.

Allen was a member of the Garden High School Class of 1967, and the Pikeville College Class of 1970. He served as an educator in Russell County, Virginia for 30 years, having retired in 2006. He considered himself fortunate for the opportunity to teach and mentor hundreds of special needs children, all of whom he loved deeply.

Allen was preceded in death by his father, John Walter Deskins.

He is survived by his devoted wife and true friend of 52 years, Janice (Stiltner) Deskins of Swords Creek, Virginia. Janice never left his side during their life together, especially during his extended illness.

Allen is also survived by his mother, whom he loved with all of his heart, Geneva Deskins of Swords Creek; his son, John Allen Deskins of Morgantown, West Virginia; grandchildren May Deskins and Henry Deskins, both of Morgantown, West Virginia; brother, Wayne Deskins and wife, Nancy, of Oakwood, Virginia; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Allen's greatest joy came in seeing his grandchildren, May and Henry, grow and thrive.

Allen was a longtime member of Swords Creek Community Baptist Church. There he considered himself blessed by the pastoral care of several wonderful pastors over the decades and the uplifting fellowship of the community of believers.

He loved being in nature while camping, hunting, and fishing. He loved to laugh uncontrollably at America's Funniest Home Videos.

Most importantly of all, Allen understood that life's most important treasure is not wealth, fame, or power, but instead love and kindness. He was unsurpassed in the love that he had in his heart and his ability to show love, kindness, generosity, and gentleness to all of the family and friends whom he encountered in his time on earth.

The family will greet guests and share memories on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Honaker Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow this visitation period at 11 a.m., with burial immediately thereafter at Greenhills Memory Garden in Claypool Hill, Virginia.

Pallbearers will be Rocky Ball, Steven Breeding, James "Marshall" Dillon, Chad Miller, Brock Ramey, and Vincent Sizemore. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sam Barnette, Randy Hughes, Ferrell McGlothlin, Herman McGlothlin, DeWayne Miller, Bill Sizemore, Alvie VanDyke, and Robert Wallace.

Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Honaker Funeral Home
4686 Redbud Highway, Honaker, VA
Oct
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Honaker Funeral Home
4686 Redbud Highway, Honaker, VA
Honaker Funeral Home
