Arthur Frazier Brewer
May 3, 1933 - June 2, 2021
Arthur Frazier Brewer, age 88, (b. May 3, 1933) died on June 2, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn.
Frazier is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patsy Tate Brewer; daughter, Linda Brewer Schnecker (Dennis) of Blacksburg, Va.; son, Scott (Terri) Brewer of Bristol, Va.; grandson, Jarod (Megan) Brewer of Bristol, Va.; granddaughter, Karri (Robbie) Trivett of Abingdon, Va.; his brother, Jack (Mary) Brewer; half-brothers, Earl, Ralph and Bobby Brewer, and many loved nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his father, Arthur Samuel Brewer; mother, Dokie Sizemore Brewer; and brothers, James, William (Bill), and Paul Brewer.
Frazier served in the Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Wright. After leaving the service he worked as a machinist at Raytheon and Kingsport Press and then as a self-employed contract machinist and farmer.
Frazier was a founding member of the Goodson-Kinderhook Fire Department. and served the community as a volunteer fireman for 30+ years.
Frazier was an active member and deacon of Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Mendota, Va..
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Walnut Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, Mendota, VA.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 3, 2021.