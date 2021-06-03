Menu
Arthur Frazier Brewer
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Arthur Frazier Brewer

May 3, 1933 - June 2, 2021

Arthur Frazier Brewer, age 88, (b. May 3, 1933) died on June 2, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn.

Frazier is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patsy Tate Brewer; daughter, Linda Brewer Schnecker (Dennis) of Blacksburg, Va.; son, Scott (Terri) Brewer of Bristol, Va.; grandson, Jarod (Megan) Brewer of Bristol, Va.; granddaughter, Karri (Robbie) Trivett of Abingdon, Va.; his brother, Jack (Mary) Brewer; half-brothers, Earl, Ralph and Bobby Brewer, and many loved nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his father, Arthur Samuel Brewer; mother, Dokie Sizemore Brewer; and brothers, James, William (Bill), and Paul Brewer.

Frazier served in the Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Wright. After leaving the service he worked as a machinist at Raytheon and Kingsport Press and then as a self-employed contract machinist and farmer.

Frazier was a founding member of the Goodson-Kinderhook Fire Department. and served the community as a volunteer fireman for 30+ years.

Frazier was an active member and deacon of Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Mendota, Va..

The family will receive visitors at Weaver Funeral Home from 12 until 2 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021. Memorial services will immediately follow in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dennis Schnecker officiating. Interment with military honors will be held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Abingdon, Va., following the service. Pallbearers will be Steve Booker, David Eaton, Gary Fleenor, Charlie Gimmel, Ronnie Hodgson and Kevin Jones. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: FNUJOF

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Walnut Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, Mendota, VA, 9990 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, VA 24202.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Jun
4
Memorial service
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Sorry for your loss. Prayers and hugs I send to you all.
Nancy Bordwine Sechrest
Family
June 4, 2021
So sorry to hear of Fraizer passing prayers going out to all the family he was such a wonderful man know that he will be missed very much so
Pam Moore
Friend
June 3, 2021
