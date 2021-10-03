Menu
Arthur J. "Jack" Spurgeon Sr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Arthur "Jack" J. Spurgeon Sr.

January 26, 1936 - September 30, 2021

Arthur "Jack" J. Spurgeon Sr., age 85, of Blountville, Tenn., entered into eternal rest with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Jack was born on January 26, 1936, in Kingsport, Tenn., to the late Hyder and Margie (Willis) Spurgeon. On June 9, 1989, he married his best friend and love of his life, Linda Nelson, and after 32 years of wedded bliss, she survives.

Jack proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Duluth, Minnesota.

Jack's passion was reading and studying the Bible. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Bristol, Va. He loved The Lord, and cherished his church and church family.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Sheree Overbey. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda Spurgeon; two sons, Jack Spurgeon Jr. and wife, Pam, and Lindsey Spurgeon; one sister, Janice Spurgeon; five grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Glenwood Cemetery portico with the Rev. Dennis Burnette officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39 and Shaw Air Force Base Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service at Weaver Funeral Home. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Friendship Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee 37620


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Oct
5
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Glenwood Cemetery portico
TN
Weaver Funeral Home
Prayers for the family.
Gary Maiden
October 4, 2021
