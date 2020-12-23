Audrey K. Roark
May 9, 1946 - December 16, 2020
"God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Amen."
Audrey K. Roark, age 74, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1946, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Duward Belmont Brewer and Betty Owen Marcy. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Cricket Massie and Frances Lowe.
Audrey was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a loving Christian lady who always had you laughing. She was employed by Raytheon for over 20 years and Universal Companies for over 10 years. Audrey won Excellent Customer Service and numerous Employee of the Month Awards throughout her employment. She loved spending time with her family and friends, baking and cooking, watching Judge Judy and Wheel of Fortune, shopping, and especially living for the Lord.
She is survived by her son, Rodney A. Roark; granddaughter, Audrea E. Rowe and husband, Dustin; great-granddaughter, Michelle R. Rowe; father of her son, Calvin Roark; nieces, Heather Massie, Angie Williams, and Lisa Pippin; nephew, Ed Massie; and friends, Beth Massie, Lois Slagle, Ann Tibbs and her work family at Universal Companies and Raytheon.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 325 McDowell Street, Bristol, TN 37620, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Bristol Regional Medical Center and Ballad Hospice, and to Barbara, Rhonda and Theresa who took wonderful care of Audrey. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Audrey and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 23, 2020.