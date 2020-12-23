Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Audrey K. Roark
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Audrey K. Roark

May 9, 1946 - December 16, 2020

"God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Amen."

Audrey K. Roark, age 74, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1946, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Duward Belmont Brewer and Betty Owen Marcy. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Cricket Massie and Frances Lowe.

Audrey was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a loving Christian lady who always had you laughing. She was employed by Raytheon for over 20 years and Universal Companies for over 10 years. Audrey won Excellent Customer Service and numerous Employee of the Month Awards throughout her employment. She loved spending time with her family and friends, baking and cooking, watching Judge Judy and Wheel of Fortune, shopping, and especially living for the Lord.

She is survived by her son, Rodney A. Roark; granddaughter, Audrea E. Rowe and husband, Dustin; great-granddaughter, Michelle R. Rowe; father of her son, Calvin Roark; nieces, Heather Massie, Angie Williams, and Lisa Pippin; nephew, Ed Massie; and friends, Beth Massie, Lois Slagle, Ann Tibbs and her work family at Universal Companies and Raytheon.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 325 McDowell Street, Bristol, TN 37620, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Bristol Regional Medical Center and Ballad Hospice, and to Barbara, Rhonda and Theresa who took wonderful care of Audrey. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Audrey and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home
Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakley Cook Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.