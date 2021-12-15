Augusta Mitchell Braswell
Augusta Mitchell Braswell known by all as "Gusta" passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Born in Thomasville, Ga. in 1937.
Gusta's childhoood in Thomasville was filled with memories of playing with her sisters at the family home and a love of horses. As a teenager, Gusta competed in barrel racing and was tough as nails... actually competing once with a broken leg. She spent much time and had many fond memories at her father's ranch in Yeehaw Junction, Fla., as well.
She spent 30 years as a dental hygienist and had the brightest smile, all the while preaching to her children about dental care, "Brush & Flush" was the nightly mantra for her children. A true southern belle (her favorite movie was "Gone With The Wind"), Gusta cherished the simpler life and times of her youth and loved animals very much, owning horses and dogs and feeding the birds and wild deer in her backyard. She had a love of crafts and holiday decorations as well as dragonfly and pig decorations. Gusta spent years residing in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Ga., and Bristol, Va., as well as 20 years in Goldsoboro, N.C. and eventually moved to Eustis, Fla., a few years after her late husband's retirement in 2012.
She was the daughter of the late Fondren and Virginia (Smith) Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. "Bubba" Braswell Jr.; sisters, Caryl Mitchell Scott and Virginia Mitchell Rigsby. She is survived by her sister, Louise "Weebo" Watkins, Lakeland, Fla.; her four sons, Greg Griffith, West Palm Beach, Fla., Duke (Sharon) Davis, Dothan, Ala., Scott (Amy) Davis, Tampa, Fla., Paul (Susan) Braswell, Lititz, Pa.; three daughters, Jody (Juan-Elvis) Mendez, Eustis, Fla., Lynn (Scott) Sterling, Thomasville, Ga., Dina (Jim, Decd.) Davidson, Bristol, Tenn.. Her life was further blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Graveside services for Gusta will be held at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Thomasville, Ga. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. Arrangements made by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis, Fla. (www.hardenpauli.com
).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.