Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Augusta Mitchell Braswell
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harden-Pauli Funeral Home
1617 South Bay Street
Eustis, FL
Augusta Mitchell Braswell

Augusta Mitchell Braswell known by all as "Gusta" passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Born in Thomasville, Ga. in 1937.

Gusta's childhoood in Thomasville was filled with memories of playing with her sisters at the family home and a love of horses. As a teenager, Gusta competed in barrel racing and was tough as nails... actually competing once with a broken leg. She spent much time and had many fond memories at her father's ranch in Yeehaw Junction, Fla., as well.

She spent 30 years as a dental hygienist and had the brightest smile, all the while preaching to her children about dental care, "Brush & Flush" was the nightly mantra for her children. A true southern belle (her favorite movie was "Gone With The Wind"), Gusta cherished the simpler life and times of her youth and loved animals very much, owning horses and dogs and feeding the birds and wild deer in her backyard. She had a love of crafts and holiday decorations as well as dragonfly and pig decorations. Gusta spent years residing in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Ga., and Bristol, Va., as well as 20 years in Goldsoboro, N.C. and eventually moved to Eustis, Fla., a few years after her late husband's retirement in 2012.

She was the daughter of the late Fondren and Virginia (Smith) Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. "Bubba" Braswell Jr.; sisters, Caryl Mitchell Scott and Virginia Mitchell Rigsby. She is survived by her sister, Louise "Weebo" Watkins, Lakeland, Fla.; her four sons, Greg Griffith, West Palm Beach, Fla., Duke (Sharon) Davis, Dothan, Ala., Scott (Amy) Davis, Tampa, Fla., Paul (Susan) Braswell, Lititz, Pa.; three daughters, Jody (Juan-Elvis) Mendez, Eustis, Fla., Lynn (Scott) Sterling, Thomasville, Ga., Dina (Jim, Decd.) Davidson, Bristol, Tenn.. Her life was further blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Graveside services for Gusta will be held at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Thomasville, Ga. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. Arrangements made by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis, Fla. (www.hardenpauli.com).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Thomasville, GA
Funeral services provided by:
Harden-Pauli Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harden-Pauli Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our sincere sympathy for Gusta's family and friends. We were neighbors for only 3 short years in Eustis FL. She made such an impression on us. She was so pleasant and gracious. She will be missed
Rod and Deb Keller
January 1, 2022
Weebo, I'm so sad to hear of Gusta's passing. Though it's kind of nice that she and her husband died close together. She had a life blessed with many loved children and animals. Rest in Peace,Augusta.
Susan Jobson
December 28, 2021
I worked with Gusta at Alamont Dental Associates in Bristol, Tennessee over 30 years ago. I was just starting out as a young 20 year old and I've never forgotten Gusta's kindness and sweet southern personality through all these years. I'm so sorry for you loss. She was a wonderful lady.
Jenny Taylor
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results