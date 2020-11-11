Austin Michael Rowell
November 28, 1992 - November 4, 2020
Austin Michael Rowell, 27, went to be with the Lord on November 4, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Tenn., to Ann and Michael Rowell. He is survived by his parents; sister, Megan Rowell; niece, Maebelle Rowell-Rozeboom; stepmother, Robin Rowell; and two stepbrothers, Caleb and Zachary Tolbert.
To know Austin was to cherish him forever. He had a magnetism that made others want to be in his company. Every friend was a brother. He was the kind of friend who gave you nicknames, the kind of son who made you homemade cards and had a special magic that made animals and kids trust him. Austin would have you rolling with his impressions. You couldn't be in his presence without smiling.
Austin graduated from Tennessee High School in 2011. He was exceptionally gifted at sports and especially proud of receiving the Scholar Athlete Award for having the highest GPA on the football team. He had a playful and kind spirit that made him a friend to many.
His favorite music was country and Christian, Chris Tomlin and Florida Georgia Line songs in particular. He loved going on trips with his family to see Cincinnati Reds and Bengals games and was not a fair-weather fan. Loyalty was one of the qualities people loved most about him. He loved fishing, hiking, golf and any opportunity to be outside. His heart was happiest on South Holston Lake and River.
Austin was also a proud uncle and was adored by his niece, Maebelle. They spent countless hours at play, and he had planned to teach her to fish. He ran a lawn care business and took great pride in his work. His faith, strong work ethic, and big heart guided his life. His strong body was matched by a gentle interior. He felt deeply, loved hard and if he did something wrong, he always wanted to make it right.
"Austin fought the good fight, finished the race, kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. In the 15 months at Teen Challenge Fort Myers, Fla., beginning January 2019, he grew to know The Lord and The Word deeply, he recommitted his life to The Lord (baptized in the ocean). Austin saved his soul, but lost his body. Austin is no longer suffering, now has true joy and peace. He is now finally FREE, free of all pain, addiction, death and is joyfully in the presence of The Lord. Austin, when you passed, the world got a little darker, but Heaven got a lot brighter.
Due to COVID-19 and deep grief of the family, a private funeral service will be held. The prayers and endless support of all our friends is greatly appreciated. The service will be livestreamed at FellowshipChapel.us/live
on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. A celebration of Austin, open to all, will be held outside in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to establish a fund to heighten awareness/early intervention for drug addiction, yet to be determined, checks payable to Mike Rowell, c/o Weaver Funeral Home, 630 Locust St., Bristol, TN 37620.
