Avery Caroline Halsey
March 16, 2020 - November 18, 2020
MARION, Va.
Avery Caroline Halsey, eight-month-old daughter of Ariel Galvez and Zach Halsey, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her great grandmothers, Mommom Caroline Wojciechowicz and Paige Rash Parks; uncles, Tripp Watson and Angel Velazquez; and aunt, Lydia Galvez.
Along with her parents, she is also survived by her siblings, Isaac Stamper and Amiyah Halsey; grandparents, Deborah Wojceichowicz, Juan Galvez, Tony Velazquez, and Debra Halsey and husband, Earl; great-grandfather, Henry Parks and wife, Myra; aunts and uncles, Tabitha Velazquez and Torry Perkins, Jade Tirado and Robert Tirado, Andrew Moon and Kayla Caudill, Ryan Halsey and Ashley Flanders, Mackenzie Halsey, Heather Dancy and husband, Charlie, and Nikki Crewey; cousins, Amaya "Big Mya" Epps, Kiara Tirado, Jaydin Tirado, Rylee Halsey, and Luna Moon and Achilles Moon; special friends, Stephanie Miller, and Ariana Hernandez.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Round Hill Cemetery in Marion with Pastor LaTara Cross officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family will have a private visitation and service from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Halsey Family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 28, 2020.